Kangana Ranaut's Personal Bodyguard Booked for Rape, Claim Reports

An FIR has reportedly been registered against a Kumar Hegde, in a rape case. Some reports have identified the man to be Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard but the police haven't confirmed the accused's identity. According to a report in ETimes, the case was filed at the DN Nagar police station by a beautician. According to the FIR, Hegde had promised to marry her in June, and the duo later got into a live-in relationship.

“A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up," Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station told IANS.

The FIR has been registered against sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). IPC Sections 376 pertains to rape while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex.