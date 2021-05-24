Kangana Ranaut's Personal Bodyguard Booked for Rape, Claim Reports
The police have not confirmed the accused's identity as Kangana's bodyguard.
An FIR has reportedly been registered against a Kumar Hegde, in a rape case. Some reports have identified the man to be Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard but the police haven't confirmed the accused's identity. According to a report in ETimes, the case was filed at the DN Nagar police station by a beautician. According to the FIR, Hegde had promised to marry her in June, and the duo later got into a live-in relationship.
“A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up," Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station told IANS.
The FIR has been registered against sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). IPC Sections 376 pertains to rape while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex.
When asked if the reports about the accused's identity were true, Senior Inspector Gaikwad said that the pilice isn't aware what work the accused does.
According to a report in the website peepingmoon.com, the victim alleged in her statement that she came in contact with the accused eight years ago, and then accepted Hegde's proposal for marriage in June. She added that the accused would often forcibly establish a physical relationship. She's also accused Hegde of fleeing with Rs. 50,000 on 27 April.
Hegde's mother also reportedly started threatening the accuser to not force him into marriage. ANI reported that a case under section 420 of IPC has also been registered against and he is yet to be arrested.
The official handle tweeted a statement from the DN Nagar Police which read, "A case under Sec 376 (rape charges) & 420 (cheating) of IPC registered against bodyguard of a famous Bollywood actress at DN Nagar PS in Andheri. He is yet to be arrested. Complainant alleged that he promised marriage to her & took Rs 50,000."
There has been no official statement from Kangana Ranaut.
