Malaika, Janhvi, Maheep Praise Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson
Arjun's film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' released on Netflix on 18 May
Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora showed their support for the actor and his latest release titled Sardar Ka Grandson. Though the film hasn't been received well by critics, his family including Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor were all praises.
Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair and also stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. The film features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in cameo appearances. Arjun plays the role of Amreek, a grandson who must fulfill his sick grandmother's wishes and reunite her with her ancestral home in Lahore.
Malaika posted an Instagram story watching the film with a gif that read 'Watch Now'. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a picture with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor and wrote, “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson."
Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor posted a picture with her family watching the film with the caption, "Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on @netflix_in #sardarkagrandson @arjunkapoor #MyDayIsSorted."
Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories and shared a poster of the film featuring Arjun and Rakul. "We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too," she wrote.
The film released on 18 May, and soon after Arjun went and visited his grandmother. He shared a video on Instagram wherein she said that she found the film 'khubsoorat' (beautiful). In a note he'd shared earlier captioned 'For Family', he'd shared, "Whether it was a Ki & Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films."
