Mahesh Manjrekar’s Daughter Saiee Gives Health Update, Says He’s ‘Doing Better'

Talking about her father’s health, Saiee said, “He is fine now. He's doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can't say anything right now." She added that her father might not be ‘very comfortable’ with any details being divulged right now.

“I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him,” Saiee Manjrekar told Hindustan Times.

Mahesh’s brother, filmmaker Sudesh Manjrekar told ETimes, “Yes, he underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer three months ago. I know nobody was aware of this. Now, Mahesh is doing good, he is fit and fine."

Mahesh Manjrekar is known for films like OMG: Oh My God!, Total Dhamaal, and Shootout at Wadala. He has also directed films like Astitva and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He has been working on the remake of Mulshi Pattern, titled Antim: The Final Truth. The Hindi remake stars Ayush Sharma, Salman Khan in lead roles.