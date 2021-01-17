Mahesh Manjrekar Booked for Allegedly Slapping a Man

A non-cognizable offence was registered on Saturday, 16 January at Yawat pune station under Pune rural jurisdiction. Manjrekar has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported The Indian Express. The actor has claimed the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Reacting to the incident Mahesh Manjrekar told the publication that he was on his way to Chaufula when his car was hit. "Two colleagues, who were in my car, have suffered whiplash due to the impact. I now know damages to my car are around Rs 4 lakh. We then found out that he and those accompanying him were clearly drunk. I was in a hurry for the shoot and decided not to file a complaint, because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should I have gone to the police station," he said.