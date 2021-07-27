Madras HC Stays Rs 1 Lakh Fine on Actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Case

In a fresh petition Vijay had challenged the fine and had also wanted remarks against actors to be expunged.

The judge had said people look to film stars as "real heroes" and that they could not behave like "reel heroes". He told Vijay that a person who pays tax promptly can only be considered a real hero.

As per a report by The News Minute, Vijay’s affidavit had stated that he had paid import duty on his Rolls Royce Ghost and that he had approached the Regional Transport Officer and the Motor Vehicles Inspector to get a new registration mark assigned for his vehicle.

However, the authorities stated that he has to pay an entry tax for the vehicle following which a certificate will be issued. The actor in his petition argued that extraordinary entry tax has been imposed on the vehicle.