‘Dance With Madhuri’ to Offer Free Dance Lessons During Lockdown

With everyone at home due to the 21-day lockdown that has been put in place because of the spread of coronavirus, Madhuri Dixit has come up with an idea to keep audiences occupied and entertained during their isolation. Her online dance initiative, Dance With Madhuri will be offering two free lessons every week, from her and a team of choreographers like Terence Lewis, Remo D’Souza, Pandit Birju Maharaj ji and Saroj Khan to help the audience pass time.

The month-long campaign will kick-start from 1 April 2020 and the online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free. The same was announced on Instagram, by the dance initiative’s social media handle. In the video, Madhuri is seen encouraging everyone to stay indoors and follow the online dance lessons.