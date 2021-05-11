Madhuri & Dr Shriram Answer Key Questions in COVID Awareness Video

When asked about the onset of the second COVID wave when things were starting to return to normal, Dr. Nene said, "People had gotten a little more bold and not really worried about precautions. Added to that we didn't have any vaccines that were vastly disseminated. The last thing that happened is that we had some variants come into play that were far more infectious."

Dr. Nene affirmed that the availability of oxygen is one of the critical issues to focus on. "The good news is everyone has joined hands to increase the amount of oxygenators and improve the oxygen situation," he said. He also emphasized the importance of increasing bed availability.

"What normally happens as things evolve is that the species of a virus which survive can evade standard detection and can spread faster. The main key or hallmark of this, like the other variants is that it does spread faster. Whether it has more mortality or not is the question but it is a player in this pandemic," he clarified.