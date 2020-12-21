'Love Story 2050' Actor Harman Baweja Engaged to Sasha Ramchandani
Harman's sister shared a photo on social media and broke the news.
Actor and producer Harman Baweja recently got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh. The couple's family members and close friends took to social media to upload photos and congratulate the duo.
Harman's sister Rowena broke the news. She shared a photo of Baweja and Ramchandani & wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”
Actor Sagarika Ghatge also shared the same photo and congratulated the couple.
Harman Baweja is the son of director Harry Baweja. He made his debut in 2008 with Love Story 2050, directed by his father. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra. After that, Harman was part of films such as Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, his second movie with PeeCee. The actor was last seen in the 2016 film Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. He is now said to have turned into a producer. Sasha, on the other hand, is a health and wellness expert.
