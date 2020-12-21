'Love Story 2050' Actor Harman Baweja Engaged to Sasha Ramchandani

Actor and producer Harman Baweja recently got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh. The couple's family members and close friends took to social media to upload photos and congratulate the duo.

Harman's sister Rowena broke the news. She shared a photo of Baweja and Ramchandani & wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”