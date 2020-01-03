Here’s How Laxmi Agarwal Reacted to the ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track
At the title track launch of Chhapaak, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal shared how she felt after listening to the song for the first time. “I haven’t been able to stop crying since I heard the song, and I really wish that my father was here with me at this time,” said Laxmi thanking Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone for making the film. Laxmi added that she met Meghna Gulzar in 2016 who told her that they wanted to make a film.
No one really talked about acid attack violence before 2013. It was only after some survivors started speaking up, that people took notice. And now it has become a film. This film will have a huge impact on society, and it’ll bring the ‘acid’ out of everyone’s minds who think only beauty is important.Laxmi Agarwal
Calling the title track the soul of the film, Deepika got emotional at the event and said, “This song is the thread of the film. It binds the entire narrative. I feel goosebumps every time I hear this song.” She also mentioned that the film was earlier titled ‘Gandhak’ (Sulphur), and wasn’t too happy when Meghna decided to change it to Chhapaak.
Penned by Gulzar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song tells the protagonist’s tale. Talking about the lyrics, Gulzar added that it was difficult for him to include the word Chhapaak in the song, and that he left it to Shankar Mahadevan to do it and wrote the rest of the lyrics.
