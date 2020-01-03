Here’s How Laxmi Agarwal Reacted to the ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track

At the title track launch of Chhapaak, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal shared how she felt after listening to the song for the first time. “I haven’t been able to stop crying since I heard the song, and I really wish that my father was here with me at this time,” said Laxmi thanking Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone for making the film. Laxmi added that she met Meghna Gulzar in 2016 who told her that they wanted to make a film.