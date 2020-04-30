Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Throwback Picture
As the whole country was still coming to terms with the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away in came early this morning. His fans and friends in the film industry were taken aback with the news and expressed their shock on social media.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar shared an old photograph where she is seen holding a little Rishi Kapoor in her arms. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun.” (Rishi Ji had sent me this picture of ours some time ago. I remember those days and moments now. I have no words to express)
Sharing how heartbroken she felt, the singer tweeted, “Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein.” (I don’t know what to say. I’m deeply saddened by Rishi ji’s demise. The film industry has suffered a great loss. It’s very difficult for me to process this loss. May his soul rest in peace)
Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer for the last two years and breathed his last in Mumbai, on the morning of 30 April, 2020.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)