Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Throwback Picture

As the whole country was still coming to terms with the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away in came early this morning. His fans and friends in the film industry were taken aback with the news and expressed their shock on social media.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar shared an old photograph where she is seen holding a little Rishi Kapoor in her arms. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun.” (Rishi Ji had sent me this picture of ours some time ago. I remember those days and moments now. I have no words to express)