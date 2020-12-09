Going To Rest It Out: Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19
Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Tannaz Irani are among other celebs who have contracted the virus recently.
Kriti Sanon has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote that she was "feeling fine" and had quarantined herself according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) guidelines.
She wrote,
"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's nothing to worry about as I'm feeling fine. I have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!"Kriti Sanon, Actor
Celebs such as Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor commented on her post wishing her a speedy recovery.
Film and television shoots have restarted after a forced hiatus earlier this year due to the pan-India lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Kriti is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted COVID-19. Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta, who have been shooting for Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, have also tested positive. TV actor Tannaz Irani has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had been working with her husband Bhakhtyar on a project for ZEE5 when she began feeling feverish. She said she took a COVID-19 test after her temperature continued to rise and is now quarantining at home.
