Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu & Other Celebs Mourn Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju’s Demise
Actor Krishnam Raju passed away on 11 September.
Veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju, known for films like Sita Ramulu, Amara Deepam, Sita Savitri, and Antima Theerpu, passed away on Sunday (11 September) at the age of 83. Several celebrities expressed their condolences at his passing.
Jr NTR tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”
Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time.”
“Too shocking. May your soul Rest in Peace #KrishnamRaju garu my condolences to #Prabhas and family,” producer MS Raju tweeted.
Shirley Setia wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of #KrishnamRaju Garu. Rest in peace sir.. Sending strength and light to Prabhas Garu and his family and friends.. Om shanti.”
Here are some of the other reactions:
