'Khaali Peeli' Trailer: Ishaan And Ananya On The Run
The film is directed by Maqbool Khan.
The trailer of Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, dropped on Tuesday (22 September) and it promises a 'mad ride'. Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya is a dancer. The video clip begins with Ananya running away after stealing money and jewellery from her clients. As luck would have it, she gets on Ishaan's taxi and thereby ensues a chase, with lots of action and drama.
Watch the trailer here:
No action film is complete without a villain, and in Khaali Peeli the bad guy is Jaideep Ahlawat. Ishaan and Ananya agree to divide the stolen money among themselves only on one condition - Ishaan will have to help Ananya hide from the goons of Ahlawat.
Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Earlier, talking about the film, Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.