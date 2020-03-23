Isolated R Us: Katrina, Varun, Arjun Video Call During Quarantine

Actor Katrina Kaif took to social media and uploaded a screenshot of a video call with close friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as all of them are locked at home owing to the Janta Curfew on 22 March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Reunited .... our newly reformed club with a very appropriate name #isolated r us @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew”, read her caption.