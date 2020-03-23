Isolated R Us: Katrina, Varun, Arjun Video Call During Quarantine
Actor Katrina Kaif took to social media and uploaded a screenshot of a video call with close friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as all of them are locked at home owing to the Janta Curfew on 22 March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Reunited .... our newly reformed club with a very appropriate name #isolated r us @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew”, read her caption.
Like many of her contemporaries, Katrina too keeps engaging with her fans and informing them about what she is doing during the quarantine period. The film industry has stalled shoots and release of films, keeping in mind the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases in the country.
Earlier, Katrina had taken to social media to remind people to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic. In a video, she said:“Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.” Katrina also urged people to avoid using public transport and follow the government directives.
The caption to her video read: “Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone @cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc @adityathackeray”.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
