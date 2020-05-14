Kartik Asks Fans If He Should Shave His Beard; Deepika Answers

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been growing his beard and getting into a new look in this lockdown period. On Wednesday, he did an Instagram live where he asked fans if he should shave his beard or keep it.

He asked his fans, “Mere gharwale mere saath, mere khilaaaf saazish rakhi hai, subah se khana nahin de rahe, bol rahen hai ke jab tak main apni daadhi trim nahin karunga, beard nahin katunga, mujhe khaana nahin denge. Main kya karoon? (Folks at home are conspiring against me. They haven’t given me food since morning and have threatened not to do so if I don’t trim or cut my beard. What should I do?)

While his fans answered according to their opinions, actor Deepika Padukone joined the live session and sided with ‘shave off beard’ gang. She indicated her decision by sharing a hands-up emoji.