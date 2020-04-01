Kartik Aaryan Bakes a Cake for His Sister’s B’Day During Lockdown

As celebrities share what they are doing during this period of lockdown, actor Kartik Aaryan also shared some sweet moments with his fans, as he posted pictures of him celebrating his sister’s birthday.

As written in the caption, he celebrated the occasion with her after 7 long years, and also baked a cake for her. “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya. Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi Pride of the family,” he wrote.