Kartik Aaryan Bakes a Cake for His Sister’s B’Day During Lockdown
As celebrities share what they are doing during this period of lockdown, actor Kartik Aaryan also shared some sweet moments with his fans, as he posted pictures of him celebrating his sister’s birthday.
As written in the caption, he celebrated the occasion with her after 7 long years, and also baked a cake for her. “Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya. Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi Pride of the family,” he wrote.
The actor has been constantly encouraging his fans to follow the lockdown instructions and to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus. He had shared a video on social media, urging his fans to practice social isolation owing to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the actor did it in his signature style by delivering another Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue that lasted for over two minutes.
The actor earned praise from Prime Minister Modi who responded to the tweet writing,
“The young actors have something to say... It’s time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona.” Modi also referred to Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s tweets in support of the janta curfew that he called for on 22 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)