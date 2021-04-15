Karisma Kapoor's 'Carbon Copy' Takes Internet by Storm

After acting in films like Raja Babu and Coolie No. 1, she won the 'Filmfare Award for Best Actress' for her film Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and a National Award for musical romance Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She took a break from acting in 2004 and returned to the big screen in 2012 with the Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishqq.

Karisma had told PTI that she while she hadn't played a full-fledged role in a while, she was still working regularly. "This decision was completely made out of choice because I wanted to spend time at home and not do a movie, which at that time was a big commitment. I really felt that I wanted to give the time to my family, my children and I didn't want to miss out on that," she added.

However, she recently played the role of a multi-tasking mother in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Mentalhood along side Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.