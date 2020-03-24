Karishma Tanna, Jennifer Winget Break Monotony of Self-Isolation

Jennifer Winget shared a clip wherein she is seen talking about the need for social-distancing and how the virus has managed to equalise us all. She also spoke about how we should all take care of our mental health. “Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalise us all - caste, class, religion and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring. While this video will seem like a plea to stay indoors and stay safe (and not be callous and come out celebrating just yet), I also come bearing tips on how to turn this self isolation positively around and make it more about self care and shifting the focus on mental health. So stay tuned to my stories, take a look at what I’ve been up to. Be my quarantine?”, Jennifer wrote.