Karishma Tanna, Jennifer Winget Break Monotony of Self-Isolation
With film releases pushed and shoots for movies and daily soaps stalled, both Bollywood and TV stars are keeping us updated on how they are spending their days in self-isolation.
Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share a video wherein she and her mother can be seen preparing oats vegetable maggie.
Karishma begins by saying she would prepare Maggi with lots of vegetables in it. To make the dish healthy, she chose to go with the oats variety (as against white floor). As for veggies, the actor said she would add carrots, beans, tomatoes, capsicum etc. She also mentioned that she had ventured into the kitchen to just help out her mom. Karishma shared the recipe of the yummy maggie too!
A couple of days back, Hina Khan uploaded a video wherein she can be seen mopping the floor while another person, presumably her brother, does the dishes. They are being instructed by Hina’s mom.
Sharing the clip, Hina had written: #LetsGiveHerABreak #WeShallGetThruThis #JustForFun #NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.”
Jennifer Winget shared a clip wherein she is seen talking about the need for social-distancing and how the virus has managed to equalise us all. She also spoke about how we should all take care of our mental health. “Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalise us all - caste, class, religion and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring. While this video will seem like a plea to stay indoors and stay safe (and not be callous and come out celebrating just yet), I also come bearing tips on how to turn this self isolation positively around and make it more about self care and shifting the focus on mental health. So stay tuned to my stories, take a look at what I’ve been up to. Be my quarantine?”, Jennifer wrote.
Through her Insta stories, she also gave tips on how to keep ourselves occupied.
Arjun Bijlani also took to Instagram to share stories about him colouring with his son.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
