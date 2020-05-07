Kareena Shares Unseen Pic of Her Parents, RD Burman, Rishi Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a golden throwback picture of legendary music artist R D Burman with Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor. Kareena’s mother Babita is also accompanying them, looking ever graceful in a saree. Captioning the post, Kareena wrote “Irreplaceable.”
Kareena has been sharing nostalgic pictures of her uncle, Rishi Kapoor, after he passed away on 30 April. Earlier, she had shared moments of Rishi with Saif Ali Khan and his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
She also shared a picture of young Randhir and Rishi Kapoor posing together. “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle,” she wrote.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67. Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Several actors conveyed their condolences on social media.
