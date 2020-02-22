‘Jab We Met’ Changed My Career, ‘Tashan’ Changed My Life: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor opened up about the two films that have made and impact on both her personal and professional life in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra. The actor revealed that while she saw 2008’s Tashan as a sure shot for her career, it was Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met, which she took on sans expectations that ended up being a hit.

Kareena said that it was Shahid Kapoor who convinced her to do Jab We Met.