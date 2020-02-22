‘Jab We Met’ Changed My Career, ‘Tashan’ Changed My Life: Kareena
Kareena Kapoor opened up about the two films that have made and impact on both her personal and professional life in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra. The actor revealed that while she saw 2008’s Tashan as a sure shot for her career, it was Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met, which she took on sans expectations that ended up being a hit.
Kareena said that it was Shahid Kapoor who convinced her to do Jab We Met.
“It was Shahid who actually said that I should hear the script of the film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing. The girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He also got this entire project in a way, together and both of us ended up doing this film. After that, destiny had its own plan, and life took its course. And a lot happened during the making of this film, and we all went our separate ways and this beauty of a movie came out of it,” she said.
While Tashan, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, flopped at the box office, the film ended up having a positive impact on Kareena’s personal life since that’s where she met her now husband Saif.
“‘Jab We Met’ changed my career and ‘Tashan’ changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And ‘Jab We Met’ took its own course and Shahid and me went our separate ways and this gem came out of it. I feel it was all really karmically connected. This was god’s plan, because what else could it be?” she told Anupama.
Watch the full interview here.
