Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Remember ‘Master Ji’ Saroj Khan

The ‘Master Ji’ behind iconic Bollywood dance numbers, Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the choreographer and express grief over the demise.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Saroj Khan on the song ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’ from Jab We Met, shared a still from the song and said that ‘dance and expression can never be the same for actors and for everyone who loved her.’