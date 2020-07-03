Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Remember ‘Master Ji’ Saroj Khan
Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest.
The ‘Master Ji’ behind iconic Bollywood dance numbers, Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the choreographer and express grief over the demise.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Saroj Khan on the song ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’ from Jab We Met, shared a still from the song and said that ‘dance and expression can never be the same for actors and for everyone who loved her.’
Kareena wrote, “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. (Use your face if you can’t dance). That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.”
Shilpa Shetty too shared an emotional note for the late choreographer. “A legend has left us. Can’t forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe’ and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn’t believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil’, which was a milestone in my career... and many more,” she wrote.
“You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how’ to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best!”Shilpa Shetty
