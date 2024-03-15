ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Katrina Kaif, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor Wish Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday on Friday, 15 March.

Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday on Friday, 15 March. To mark the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's special day, several B-town celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, among others, wished her on social media.

Wishing Alia on Instagram with an unseen picture, Akanksha wrote, "Happy ali day huggies and kissies and squishies all day love you till the sun stop shining."

Sharing another story with the actor's framed photograph, Akanksha wrote, "Its been an honour & a privilege."

Have a look:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@akanksharanjankapoor)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@akanksharanjankapoor)

Have a look at how other celebs wished Alia:

Katrina Kaif wrote for Alia, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt keep spreading your joy and warmth... wishing you all the best things in life.."

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Kiara Advani also wished the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt wishing you the bestest year ahead!!! Keep shining."

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

×