Here’s What Karan Has to Say About Collaborating With Kangana

The filmmaker also spoke about collaborating with Kangana on a project. “A long time back there were rumours about Anurag Kashyap and me. However, I called him up when Kurbaan was being made as Rensil D’Silva (director) told me that Anurag was the best person to pen the dialogues. A lot was also written about me and Ram Gopal Varma, but I rang him up for the title Bhoot. Similarly, if I have a project fit for Kangana, I won’t hesitate to call her. I am a filmmaker and she is an artiste, so I believe that no personal bias should come in the way of that relationship,” he told the publication.

Earlier, Kangana too congratulated Karan Johar on his win. In an interview with India Today, Kangana acknowledged that despite having an advantage in the film industry thanks to his father Yash Johar, he has earned the honour on his own merit.