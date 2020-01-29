Here’s What Karan Has to Say About Collaborating With Kangana
Extending his congratulations, Karan Johar spoke highly of fellow Padma Shri Award-winner Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker said that a lot has been said about a rivalry between him and the actor. “However, we greet each other graciously at every public event we meet. Despite what has been hinted at, I think I am wise enough to not hold any grudge in my heart for anyone.”
The filmmaker also spoke about collaborating with Kangana on a project. “A long time back there were rumours about Anurag Kashyap and me. However, I called him up when Kurbaan was being made as Rensil D’Silva (director) told me that Anurag was the best person to pen the dialogues. A lot was also written about me and Ram Gopal Varma, but I rang him up for the title Bhoot. Similarly, if I have a project fit for Kangana, I won’t hesitate to call her. I am a filmmaker and she is an artiste, so I believe that no personal bias should come in the way of that relationship,” he told the publication.
Earlier, Kangana too congratulated Karan Johar on his win. In an interview with India Today, Kangana acknowledged that despite having an advantage in the film industry thanks to his father Yash Johar, he has earned the honour on his own merit.
“I heartily congratulate him (Karan Johar). I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is ‘Kesari’ or ‘Good Newwz’, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”Kangana Ranaut, Actor
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
