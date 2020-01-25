Wish My Father Was Here: KJo on Being a Padma Shri Awardee
On 25 January, the names of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2020 were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind. Bollywood celebrity and filmmaker Karan Johar is also on the list as a Padma Shri awardee.
KJo took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and expressing his feelings about the announcement.
On Instagram Karan wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”
The Padma awards are given in various disciplines – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Adnan Sami are other Bollywood celebs who have been awarded the Padma Shri.
Karan Johar is a producer, director, screenwriter and TV host. His last outing as a director was Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories. He will also be seen in an upcoming Netflix reality show What The Love. In the show, the director turns guru for a selection of starstruck contestants looking for love. He tries to figure out what’s holding each participant from acing the dating game and coaches each of them with the help of a few Bollywood celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Ali Faizal.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )