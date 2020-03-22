Covid-19: Karan Johar Makes Noise As Appreciation For Medics
Karan Johar along with his family joined thousands others and stood at his terrace with the rest of his family to make noise with pots and pans. This is in response to PM Modi asking fellow countrymen to clap, cheer and hoot for those on the frontline of the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
PM Modi had asked Indians to adhere to a nation-wide self-imposed Janta Curfew, also asking them to clap for health workers at the frontend of this battle at 5 PM on Sunday the 22nd of March. As thousands of Indians joined in, Karan Johar along with his family did too.
“That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona” he wrote on an Instagram post sharing the moment.
Several other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Kangana Ranaut also joined in. Ranveer Singh has also put up a photograph of Deepika clapping on their balcony with the message, “Thank you to our Heroes”.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
