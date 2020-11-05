Kapoor Family Gets Together For Grand Karva Chauth Dinner
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were part of the gathering.
The Kapoor family makes sure to get together for every festival, and Karva Chauth was no different. On Wednesday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share glimpses of the family dinner. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Riddhima, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria were part of the gathering. Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia gave the celebration a miss.
Take a look at the photos:
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan earlier this year, the family hosted a lunch. Kareena, Saif, their son Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt were present at the get-together.
