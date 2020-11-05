Kapoor Family Gets Together For Grand Karva Chauth Dinner

The Kapoor family makes sure to get together for every festival, and Karva Chauth was no different. On Wednesday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share glimpses of the family dinner. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Riddhima, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria were part of the gathering. Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia gave the celebration a miss.

Take a look at the photos: