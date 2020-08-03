Kapoor Family Gets Together For a Grand Rakhi Lunch
Kareena Kapoor shared some photos on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share how the Kapoor family is spending Raksha Bandhan this year. In one of the photos, Kareena and Saif can be seen striking a pose with Ranbir, Riddhima and her other cousins as all of them united for a grand lunch. In the other, the entire Kapoor family including Kareena's parents, Neetu Kapoor got together for a group photo. Kareena also wrote that Karisma was missed. Karisma posted a video wherein she sent lots of love and wishes to her brothers and sisters.
Earlier, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the occasion of Rakhi. "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout", she wrote.
