Kapil Sharma Says He is 'Extremely Concerned' About Sunil Grover's Health
Kapil Sharma added that their common friends keep him updated about Sunil Grover's health.
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after multiple bypass surgeries. Kapil Sharma, who worked with Sunil on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show season 1, said he is ‘extremely concerned’ about Sunil’s health.
Kapil told The Times of India, “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon.”
He added, “I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health."
Actor Simi Garewal also expressed her concern about Sunil Grover’s health in a tweet. She wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy...at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji)... I pray he recovers fast...(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent... and I'm a huge fan!!"
Sunil Grover was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute on 8 January after chest pain. According to a note shared by the hospital, Sunil underwent four bypass surgeries “using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest”. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated for the same.
The hospital’s note informed, “He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities.”
(With inputs from PTI)
