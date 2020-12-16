Kapil Sharma Reacts to Ganesh Acharya Losing Nearly 100 Kgs
The choreographer spoke about his weight loss in The Kapil Sharma Show.
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently revealed in The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kgs. Acharya appeared on the show with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.
In a promo video of the episode shared by the makers of the show, host Kapil Sharma noticed the drastic transformation and asked Ganesh Acharya about it. When the choreographer said he has lost nearly 100 kgs, Sharma joked, "Chote chote shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (In smaller towns, you will find men who weigh around 46 kgs. You made two men disappear!).”
In an interview with Hindustan Times a few years back, Ganesh Acharya had spoken about the weight loss. "It was very tough for me. For the past one-and-a-half years I have been working on my body. After putting on around 40 kgs for my film Hey Bro, my weight touched 200 kgs. I have to shed that now".
On the work front, Ganesh is set to appear in the lead role of a film titled Dehati Disco.
