Kapil Sharma Reacts to Ganesh Acharya Losing Nearly 100 Kgs

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently revealed in The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kgs. Acharya appeared on the show with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

In a promo video of the episode shared by the makers of the show, host Kapil Sharma noticed the drastic transformation and asked Ganesh Acharya about it. When the choreographer said he has lost nearly 100 kgs, Sharma joked, "Chote chote shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (In smaller towns, you will find men who weigh around 46 kgs. You made two men disappear!).”