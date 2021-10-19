Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to Ye
Kanye West had filed a request for the name change in August, citing 'personal reasons'.
Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye, as per a report by BBC News. A Los Angeles judge granted the rapper's name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to the publication.
Kanye had filed a request for the name change in August, citing 'personal reasons'. He had used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 as an album title.
In a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy, Ye had said that the name has a religious significance for him. "
"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything".Ye, Rapper
Ye hit the headlines this year when he and Kim Kardashian separated after nearly seven years of marriage.
