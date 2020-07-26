I Know I Hurt You: Kanye West Apologises to Kim Kardashian
This came after Kim publicly addressed Kanye's mental health condition.
Just days after Kim Kardashian West publicly addressed her husband Kanye West's mental health issues, the rapper took to social media to apologise to her.
Seeking her forgiveness, Kanye wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
After a series of erratic statements made by Kanye in the past few days, Kim wrote on Instagram, "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's privacy when it comes to his health.
Kanye West had recently announced that he wanted to run for the President of the United States. During a recent election campaign, the rapper went into an incoherent rant, revealing that he wanted to abort his daughter and then broke down. More recently, Kanye deleted a series of tweets wherein he alleged that his wife Kim was trying to have him "locked up".
