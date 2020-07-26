I Know I Hurt You: Kanye West Apologises to Kim Kardashian

Just days after Kim Kardashian West publicly addressed her husband Kanye West's mental health issues, the rapper took to social media to apologise to her.

Seeking her forgiveness, Kanye wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."