Kannada Actor Soujanya Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Report

Kannada television actor Soujanya has allegedly died by suicide, as per a report by The Times of India. The report states that Soujanya was found dead in her apartment in Bengaluru. The police have reportedly recovered a a death note.

The note reportedly states that Sounjanya does not blame anyone for the step and says she alone is responsible. She also has reportedly asked for forgiveness from her parents. As per the Times of India report, the note also states that while Soujanya did not have any health issues, she did suffer mentally. She has also allegedly stated in the note that she thanks all those people who have helped her.