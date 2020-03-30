Kanika Pens Emotional Note After 4th Positive Test for COVID-19
Kanika Kapoor posted an emotional note on her Instagram account after testing positive for COVID-19 the fourth time on 29 March. The singer is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.
In the post, Kanika refuted rumours that she was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and said that she hoped her “next test is negative” and she can go back to her kids and family.
“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” she wrote.
“We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery,” one of her family members, who did not wish to be named, had told IANS on 29 March.
Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with Kanika during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus.
On Friday, 20 March, Kanika confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the UK on 9 March. Prior to being diagnosed, the singer travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March, stayed at the Taj Hotel and attended at least three parties, including one attended by top bureaucrats such as National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.
However, she has claimed that she went through due procedure at the airport on arrival in India. The singer defended herself by saying that she exhibited no known symptoms of COVID-19 at the time.
We'll get through this!
