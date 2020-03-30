Kanika Pens Emotional Note After 4th Positive Test for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor posted an emotional note on her Instagram account after testing positive for COVID-19 the fourth time on 29 March. The singer is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

In the post, Kanika refuted rumours that she was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and said that she hoped her “next test is negative” and she can go back to her kids and family.

“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” she wrote.