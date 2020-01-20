Did Tacky Films to Afford Best Surgeon for Rangoli: Kangana
Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the trauma she and her family faced after her sister Rangoli fell victim to an acid attack. The actor, who was 19 at the time, told Mumbai Mirror that she took on films she regretted so that she could earn enough to pay for the 54 surgeries that Rangoli had to undergo following the incident.
“Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”Kangana Ranaut, Actor
Kangana recently thanked Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar for putting the spotlight on acid attack survivors in their film Chhapaak, which released on 10 January. She said that after watching the trailer, she was reminded of her sister Rangoli, who is also an acid attack survivor. “After watching the trailer I relived all the memories associated with Rangoli’s acid attack. My sister’s courage and fighting spirit has inspired me to deal with every situation in life.”
She also told Mumbai Mirror that by striking out on her own at the age of 15, she risked losing her family in her attempt to build her career as an actor. She confessed that saw highs and lows during her struggle which she credits to making her the person she is today. Relating her experience to her character in her upcoming film Panga, Kangana said, “For me, it was an insight into a life very different from mine, where it was important for the family to understand that this woman, till now, has only given and expected nothing in return.”
She added that while things have worked out in her favour, she realises that she took a great gamble. “Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere, success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating.”
Kangana recently opened her own production house Manikarnika Films with her brother Akshit. She will be seen as a kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next Panga, which hits theatres on 24 January.