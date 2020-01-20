Did Tacky Films to Afford Best Surgeon for Rangoli: Kangana

She added that while things have worked out in her favour, she realises that she took a great gamble. “Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere, success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating.”

Kangana recently opened her own production house Manikarnika Films with her brother Akshit. She will be seen as a kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next Panga, which hits theatres on 24 January.