Pics: Kangana Ranaut Reaches Chandigarh Airport, BMC Awaits Reply
Kangana reaches Chandigarh airport, all set for her return to Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut has reached the Chandigarh airport, all set for her return to Mumbai. The actor has been in the headlines for her ongoing property dispute and the war of words with Shiv Sena.
Earlier a team of BMC officials reached her Pali Hill bungalow. Kangana claimed that they "took over" her office and were allegedly harassing her neighbours too. Kangana has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice by BMC seeking a reply on alleged “illegal alteration and construct".
The building is a bungalow renovated into an office. If Kangana Ranaut fails to reply within 24 hours, the BMC will demolish the unauthorised construction in the bungalow. BMC has moved the court asking for a hearing and to ensure that ex parte orders are not issued in case Ranaut tries to stop the demolition.
