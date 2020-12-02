Kangana Files Caveat in Supreme Court in BMC Demolition Case

On 8 September, the BMC served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property, and gave the actor 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by Ranaut.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, the court stated that after going through the photos of the property and a comparison, it had concluded that the alleged altered constructions were existing work. It said that Ranaut could take steps to make her property habitable, and directed the appointment of a valuer to determine the compensation payable to Ranaut for the demolition of her property.

The court opined that the demolition took place in view of the alleged controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against Ranaut. However, it cautioned the actor to show restraint when speaking about the government on public platforms.