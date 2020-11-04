Kajol, Bipasha, Varun's Partner Natasha Celebrate Karva Chauth

It's Karva Chauth on Wednesday (4 November), and celebrities rang in the occasion with as much pomp as possible. Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to pen a long note about how she finds all the traditions and rituals 'comforting'.

Sharing a photo of her and Goldie Behl, Sonali wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life".