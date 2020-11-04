Kajol, Bipasha, Varun's Partner Natasha Celebrate Karva Chauth

Bollywood celebrated Karva Chauth in all its splendour.

Bollywood celebrities ring in Karwa Chauth with pomp and show.
i

It's Karva Chauth on Wednesday (4 November), and celebrities rang in the occasion with as much pomp as possible. Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to pen a long note about how she finds all the traditions and rituals 'comforting'.

Sharing a photo of her and Goldie Behl, Sonali wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life".

Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating â¤ï¸ I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, itâs about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita hosted a Karva Chauth party, wherein Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep and others from the industry were present.

Karan Singh Grover also shared a bunch of photos with Bipasha Basu on Instagram, all decked out for the occasion. "I love you doesn’t seem enough to express what I feel for you in all time and space.
So I’ll just say that you are my everything, my every emotion, my every intention, my every dream, my every achievement, my infinity", he wrote.

Raveena Tandon was also dressed to the nines for the occasion.

I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . Itâs all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . ðð» Happy #KarvaChauth â¥ï¸ð Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan

Mira Kapoor, on the other hand, tagged Shahid and wrote, "Baby I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always".

Here's how other celebrities rang in Karva Chauth:

This is how FOREVER looks like ðð©ââ¤ï¸âð¨â¤ï¸. I am extremely suprised how did you @princenarula get to know that I have been eyeing on this beautiful ring by @ornaz_com from so long. We've been through a really trying times last month but stood by each other to get over it, We couldn't celebrate our 2nd marriage anniversary but you made sure to make me feel special and I couldn't ask for more. These 2 years have only made us & our Love stronger â¤ï¸. @ornaz_com Thankyou for this beautiful Ring, I can't help but stare this all day long ðð. Outfit by @aachho @stylebysugandhasood #ornazring #ORNAZengagementrings #ORNAZrings #diamondrings #solitairerings #ORNAZreviewed #giacertified #SheSaidYes #Privika

