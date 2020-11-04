Kajol, Bipasha, Varun's Partner Natasha Celebrate Karva Chauth
Bollywood celebrated Karva Chauth in all its splendour.
It's Karva Chauth on Wednesday (4 November), and celebrities rang in the occasion with as much pomp as possible. Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to pen a long note about how she finds all the traditions and rituals 'comforting'.
Sharing a photo of her and Goldie Behl, Sonali wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life".
Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita hosted a Karva Chauth party, wherein Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep and others from the industry were present.
Karan Singh Grover also shared a bunch of photos with Bipasha Basu on Instagram, all decked out for the occasion. "I love you doesn’t seem enough to express what I feel for you in all time and space.
So I’ll just say that you are my everything, my every emotion, my every intention, my every dream, my every achievement, my infinity", he wrote.
Raveena Tandon was also dressed to the nines for the occasion.
Mira Kapoor, on the other hand, tagged Shahid and wrote, "Baby I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always".
Here's how other celebrities rang in Karva Chauth:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.