‘Unbelievably True Story’: Kajol Starts Shooting for Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky'

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented, “My golden girls, everything u do is gold baby ! All the best!!!!” Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra wrote, “All the best to u and the team.”

The film has been produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja and tells the story of a woman who tackles difficult circumstances. The film’s makers had announced the project, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, last year as the story of “an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.”

Revathy, who has directed films like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge, had said in a statement that she believes Kajol is the perfect person for the role. “Sujata’s journey in ‘The Last Hurrah’ is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind,” Revathy said.

She added, “Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this heartening story.”

Kajol made her digital debut with Tribhanga in 2021. The film was directed by Renuka Shahane.