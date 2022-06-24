‘The Joke in YRF Is That Aditya Chopra Was Created To Scare People’: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan who has worked on several documentaries and films over the years released his first fictional film Kabul Express in 2006. In a conversation with The Quint, Kabir talks about how the idea of Kabul Express was inspired by his experience in Afghanistan.

He also talks about how producer Aditya Chopra came on board, "Conventional wisdom said that Yash Raj (Films) will never make this kind of film; they do different kind of cinema. But unknown to me, a friend of mine had taken my script and given it to Aditya Chopra because he knew Adi was looking for scripts outside his comfort zone."