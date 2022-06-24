‘The Joke in YRF Is That Aditya Chopra Was Created To Scare People’: Kabir Khan
Kabir Khan talks about shooting in Afghanistan and how his team started receiving death threats.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan who has worked on several documentaries and films over the years released his first fictional film Kabul Express in 2006. In a conversation with The Quint, Kabir talks about how the idea of Kabul Express was inspired by his experience in Afghanistan.
He also talks about how producer Aditya Chopra came on board, "Conventional wisdom said that Yash Raj (Films) will never make this kind of film; they do different kind of cinema. But unknown to me, a friend of mine had taken my script and given it to Aditya Chopra because he knew Adi was looking for scripts outside his comfort zone."
"Out of the blue, I got this call from Yash Raj that 'Aditya Chopra wants to meet you' and I thought someone was pulling my leg. So, I didn't take it seriously."Kabir Khan
The filmmaker also talks about how he and his team started receiving death threats when they were in Afghanistan and how the Afghan Minister for Security told him that Kabir returning to Bombay would be a 'defeat for Afghanistan'. Kabir adds that he might not have become a filmmaker without the support he got from the people of Afghanistan.
