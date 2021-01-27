'Juno' Actor Elliot Page & Partner Emma Portner Announce Divorce
The couple shared the news in a joint statement to CNN.
Juno Actor Elliot Page and dancer Emma Portner announced that they are divorcing after three years of marriage, as per a report by CNN. In a joint statement, Elliot and Emma told CNN that they had to take the difficult decision following their separation last summer.
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends", the statement read.
On 1 December last year, Elliot Page took to social media to share that he identifies as transgender. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the Canadian actor wrote.
He went on to share that while he was "profoundly happy" and privileged, he was also scared about how the news would be received. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the "jokes" (sic) and of violence," he wrote, highlighting the discrimination faced by the trans community, especially Black and Latinx women.
Extending her support, Emma Portner had shared the statement and written on social media, ""Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."
(With inputs from CNN)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.