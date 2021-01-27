'Juno' Actor Elliot Page & Partner Emma Portner Announce Divorce

Juno Actor Elliot Page and dancer Emma Portner announced that they are divorcing after three years of marriage, as per a report by CNN. In a joint statement, Elliot and Emma told CNN that they had to take the difficult decision following their separation last summer.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends", the statement read.