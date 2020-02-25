Hollywood Actor John Cusack Condemns Northeast Delhi Violence

Apart from the two tweets, the 2012 actor shared multiple tweets by journalists and news organisations, about the violence erupted in the capital. On 24 February, violence erupted in Northeast Delhi between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protestings against it. So far, ten deaths have been reported, including a Delhi Police head constable.

In light of the incident, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)