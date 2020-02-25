Hollywood Actor John Cusack Condemns Northeast Delhi Violence
Apart from Bollywood celebrities commenting on violence in Northeast Delhi, Hollywood actor John Cusack has also tweeted reacting to the same. He shared a video an injured man, and wrote, “This is fascism - while trump modi declare they themselves the state - Delhi burns. Savage crackdown widens - no achievable goal except humiliation and terror -@IndiaAboriginal: @LastWeekTonight See what happened in India.”
In another tweet, he shared a picture of a news article and wrote, “I know- @fjriwlpq: Hey @johncusack this is what's happening in India right now #DelhiRiots.”
Apart from the two tweets, the 2012 actor shared multiple tweets by journalists and news organisations, about the violence erupted in the capital. On 24 February, violence erupted in Northeast Delhi between groups who supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and those who were protestings against it. So far, ten deaths have been reported, including a Delhi Police head constable.
In light of the incident, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । (One thing is clear: Pro-CAA means ‘anti-Muslim’)
John Cusack had also extended support to the Jamia Millia Islamia University Students in 2019. He had tweeted a quote by Arundhati Roy and posted the message: “Stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters and students in solidarity being brutalized by Modi”
John had also posted videos of the violence against students by the Delhi Police, and wrote, “Solidarity.” He has also shared photographs of California citizens protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
