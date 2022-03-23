‘Not Number Two to Anyone’: John on ‘Attack’ Releasing a Week After ‘RRR'
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' releases on 25 March and John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' releases on 1 April.
John Abraham’s upcoming action film Attack is scheduled to release on 1 April, a week after the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR on 25 March. Abraham believes that his film will get a good number of screenings despite the highly anticipated RRR.
During Attack’s trailer launch, John Abraham told the media, “We've been promised a certain number of screens, we have been assured by our partners that we will get good screening. I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone.”
According to Hindustan Times, Pen Studios, which is backing Attack, has acquired theatrical rights (North India), satellite rights, and digital rights in all languages for RRR.
Abraham also said, “I don't know about the commercial success or the failure of the film (Attack). I'm not a trade expert, I don't understand this. But I can say on record that we have made a very good film, a different film.”
John Abraham plays India’s first ‘super soldier’ in Attack and the trailer shows that the super soldier operates with the help of an AI. The film is seemingly set in a world where “future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)”.
Several people have compared the character to Hollywood content like Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Bucky Barnes from the MCU and the Universal Soldier franchise. Talking about the comparisons, John Abraham told reporters, “I have simple logic. If Hollywood can do it, why can't we? Our obstacles are always that we have less budget.”
Times of India quoted the actor as saying, “Even we didn't have that humongous a budget, but what we were allotted, we made a fantastic film. Our inspiration was that we have to make an Indian film, which the world will watch and think we can make movies like these too. That even we have such action heroes, super-soldiers, who don't wear their underwear outside their pants."
Attack is also backed by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions and stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
