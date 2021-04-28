Jimmy Shergill, Others Booked For Violating COVID Curfew in Punjab

Nivas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested and later granted bail. As per the report, a case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The school authorities told Hindustan Times that the makers of Your Honor had received permission from the police for shooting the scene in their premises. "After the crew obtained permission from the commissioner of police, we allowed them to shoot. They had sought permission from 23 April to 2 May and were shooting at different locations within the campus", school principal Rajinder Kumar said.

Kumar added that the cast and crew were asked to follow the COVID protocols while shooting.

Jimmy Shergill plays a judge in Your Honor, which is an adaptation of an Israeli web show by the same name.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)