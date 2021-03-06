Javed Akhtar to Write Script Based on Rakhi Sawant's Life?
Rakhi Sawant shared a piece of news on Instagram claiming the same.
Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share a piece of news that claimed Javed Akhtar wants to write a script based on Rakhi's life.
Now as per a report by Bollywood Hungama Javed Akhtar said, "She (Rakhi Sawant) is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood. I said that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”
Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 14.
(With inputs by Bollywood Hungama)
