Javed Akhtar to Write Script Based on Rakhi Sawant's Life?

Rakhi Sawant shared a piece of news on Instagram claiming the same.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<p>Javed Akhtar to Write Script Based on Rakhi Sawant's Life?</p>
i

Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share a piece of news that claimed Javed Akhtar wants to write a script based on Rakhi's life.

Now as per a report by Bollywood Hungama Javed Akhtar said, "She (Rakhi Sawant) is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood. I said that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 14.

(With inputs by Bollywood Hungama)

Also Read

Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant Mocks Aly Goni After a Call With His Mom

Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant Mocks Aly Goni After a Call With His Mom

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!