Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Remember Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary; Share Pics

Sridevi passed away in February, 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. She went on to star in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and her latest, Good Luck Jerry.

She has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan lined up for release.

Khushi, on the other hand, is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix drama The Archies. It also stars Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja.