Facts About Mumbai’s Biryani King Jaffer Bhai, Who Died of COVID

If you're someone who loves a good biryani and are from Mumbai, you must have heard of Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Durbar. Jaffer Bhai, the man who introduced the most delicious biryani to the Mumbai food scene, passed away on 11 September due to a cardiac arrest while fighting COVID-19. He had not been keeping well for a month and was admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He developed COVID-19 symptoms a week ago.

Many said his Bombay Biryani could put all biryanis to shame, including the Hyderabadi biryani.