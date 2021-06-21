Tiger Started Dating at the Age of 25: Jackie Shroff

“I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Disha spent her birthday, 13 June, with Tiger and Krishna. She had shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff had shared pictures of Disha with a birthday wish. "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!" she wrote. Tiger Shroff also shared a video dancing with Disha with the caption, "Happy bday villainnn."