Tiger Started Dating at the Age of 25: Jackie Shroff
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff added that his happiness makes them happy and she trusts his decisions.
Jackie Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff opened up about Tiger Shroff's relationship. Without taking any names, Jackie revealed that Tiger began dating when he was 25 but his work continues to be his 'first love'.
Krishna, additionally said that Tiger has a really 'sorted head on his shoulders'. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be in a relationship.
Jackie Shroff, without mentioning Disha, said, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first love."
"Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."Jackie Shroff, to Bollywood Bubble
When asked about her relationship with Disha, Krishna said that she is extremely protective about her brother but trusts his decisions.
“I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way," she told Bollywood Bubble.
Disha spent her birthday, 13 June, with Tiger and Krishna. She had shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff had shared pictures of Disha with a birthday wish. "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!" she wrote. Tiger Shroff also shared a video dancing with Disha with the caption, "Happy bday villainnn."
