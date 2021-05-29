Men Think It's Beneath Them to Acknowledge Women: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor talks about his latest film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Ever since the Dibakar Banerjee-directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, released on Amazon Prime Video, the film has become the talk of the town. Sandeep Aur Pinky released in theatres earlier this year, but couldn't draw viewers owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arjun Kapoor spoke to The Quint about what he thought of the script when it came to him, the lessons his character Pinky taught him, experience of working with Dibakar and more.
Some excerpts from the conversation:
What was your reaction like when everyone started talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' after the film released on Amazon Prime Video?
Arjun Kapoor: I was quite overwhelmed with the reaction. I don't want to sound like a martyr, but you do start believing that a film will find its course over time. Not doubting the fact that an OTT platform has massive reach, but you go through various phases in life where you realise that a film didn't do well at the box office due to various factors - the pandemic being one. Perhaps I also assumed that the audience did not want to see such a noir-based film in the theatres. But I really underestimated the sensibilities of the audience. I need to keep reminding myself that hard work pays off.
What was the biggest lesson Pinky taught you?
Arjun Kapoor: The first thing that comes to my mind when I revisit the film in my head is that at first Pinky was okay to be a man he wanted to be rather than how the society perceived him to be. That, in some way, is important to me also because I have also been told to be a certain way. Then I realised I just don't need to be a certain kind of man. You can have empathy. Forget society, the industry also conditions you to do certain roles and be presented a certain way. So I guess the biggest learning with Pinky is - if you like something do it.
While shooting for the film did you have disagreements with Dibakar Banerjee? If so, how do you deal with such a situation?
Arjun Kapoor: At a reading level I have those conversations when I sit and invest enough time talking to a director across the table rather than on the set. I try and ask as many questions to get clarity. As for 'Sandeep', I have gone through each scene with Dibakar a million times. We developed a very firm character, Pinky, by giving him a backstory since he was five years old. Pinky, by nature, is subservient to male power because he had an oppressive father. Then he looked at Tyagi like a father figure. So even though he doesn't like what Tyagi does, Pinky obliges. There is a lot of logic in how Dibakar gives you character journeys. Also, you might not agree with all the choices your character makes. Sometimes you have to submit to them. I had no idea about the world Pinky came from, so I went with Dibakar's conviction. And most directors are very willing when it comes to listening to the actors.
Watch the video for more.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.