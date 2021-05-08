It's All False: Anupam Addresses Rumours Around Kirron's Health
Anupam and Kirron recently got the second shot of the COVID vaccine
Actor Anupam Kher addressed rumours surrounding wife Kirron Kher's health and assured that 'she is doing absolutely fine' and informed that she got her second vaccine shot. He urged everyone to not spread negative news.
"There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe," read the statement he shared on social media.
Anupam's family, including Kirron and his mother, got the shot of the COVID vaccine on 7 May, and the former shared pictures from the hospital. Thanking the medical staff at the Nanavati hospital, he captioned the post, "Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp, bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!!" This marked Kirron's first public appearance since news of her cancer diagnosis.
Anupam and their son Sikandar had released a joint statement confirming Kirron's diagnosis. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on," it read.
Anupam Kher recently won the Best Actor award for him short film Happy Birthday at the New York City International Film Festival. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award.
