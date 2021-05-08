It's All False: Anupam Addresses Rumours Around Kirron's Health

Actor Anupam Kher addressed rumours surrounding wife Kirron Kher's health and assured that 'she is doing absolutely fine' and informed that she got her second vaccine shot. He urged everyone to not spread negative news.

"There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe," read the statement he shared on social media.