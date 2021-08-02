ADVERTISEMENT

Anu Malik Called Out as Israel's National Anthem Reminds Twitter of His Song

As Israel's national anthem played at Tokyo Olympics, Twitter called out Anu Malik.

Twitter got together on Sunday to celebrate Israel's win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold. However, as Israel's national anthem, 'Hatikvah', played during the felicitation ceremony, Anu Malik started receiving a lot of flak on Twitter. Social media users found Malik’s track 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' from the movie Diljale 'uncannily' similar to the Israeli anthem.

Here are some of the reactions:

Take a look at Israel's national anthem and Malik's song:

Meanwhile, Anu Malik has returned to Indian Idol 12 as a judge.

